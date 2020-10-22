Frank Bartlett
Born: May 5, 1925; in Mundelein, IL
Died: October 20, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Frank Bartlett, age 95, passed away October 20, 2020 in Woodstock with his loving family by his side.
He was born on May 5, 1925 in Mundelein, IL John and Minnie (Gerber) Bartlett. He married Evelyn Kunkel on November 27, 1954 in Oak Park, IL.
Frank was in the United States Army as a Military Police officer from 1943 until 1946. After his discharge, he started a long career in construction. After his retirement, he and his wife Evelyn moved to Florida for the warmer weather. He was a long time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. He enjoyed going to flea markets, garage sales and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn; children, John Bartlett, Bob (Laurie) Bartlett, Rick (Lynn) Bartlett, Mary (Joe) Bjork, Alan (Lori) Bartlett, Tim Bartlett, Jim (Terri) Bartlett, Bill (Charmaine) Bartlett and Fritz (Lisa) Bartlett; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a sister Shirley Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Gladys, Ethyl, Harry, and John.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October, 24 2020 at 12:00pm at
St. Mary Catholic Church 312 Lincoln Ave Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial masses in his name would be appreciated.
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com
