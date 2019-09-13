|
Frank Hohlfelder, Jr.
Born: February 23, 1931
Died: September 10, 2019
Frank "Muma" Hohlfelder, Jr., 88, originally of Northbrook and Deerfield passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born February 23, 1931, in Evanston, to Franklin J. Hohlfelder, Sr. and Edith (nee Runnfeldt).
Frank was an avid fisherman and loved playing Wii Bowling with his friends. He enjoyed many years of vacationing "Up North" with his family, where he finally caught his Muskie after years and years of trying! He was a longtime baseball and softball coach for his girls and continued even after they were grown. Watching his girls and grandchildren play sports and attending dance recitals and competitions were a highlight of his life. He was so proud of them all and loved being an active part of their lives. His many stories will live on and he will be missed by all.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna (John) Vesely and Cindy (Dave) Holladay; grandchildren, Shannon (Michael) McKittrick, Rachael Holladay, Kelsey Mitchell, Doug (Stephanie) Holladay, Jessie Mitchell, and Maggie Holladay; great grandchildren, Richard, Cadence, Ross and Avery.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Dorothy Budge and sister, Barb Bonifazi.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 2 pm until 5 pm with a service to start at 3 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzhiemer's Association at .
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 13, 2019