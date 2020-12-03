1/1
Frank J. Desimone
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Desimone

Born: November 30, 1927; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 25, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Frank J. Desimone, 92, of Huntley passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.

He was born November 30, 1927, in Chicago the son of Joseph and Jenny (Modica) Desimone. Frank was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, following his service, he worked at the A & P Tea Co. store in Chicago where he was a produce manager for 34 years. During this time, he married Grace Meglio on November 20, 1954, in Chicago. He then worked as a custodian for 25 years at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. Frank was a diehard Bears fan and loved to shoot pool. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Grace; children, Russell (Angie) Desimone, Lisa (Tom) Malecki; grandchildren, Angilique Uriostegui, Joseph Desimone, Candice Acevedo-Jaeger, Noelia Yvonne Lymberopoulos; and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Sara Wurst, and Margaret Milazzo.

Services and interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family.

Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. O'Connor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved