Frank J. Desimone
Born: November 30, 1927; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 25, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Frank J. Desimone, 92, of Huntley passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.
He was born November 30, 1927, in Chicago the son of Joseph and Jenny (Modica) Desimone. Frank was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, following his service, he worked at the A & P Tea Co. store in Chicago where he was a produce manager for 34 years. During this time, he married Grace Meglio on November 20, 1954, in Chicago. He then worked as a custodian for 25 years at Jacobs High School in Algonquin. Frank was a diehard Bears fan and loved to shoot pool. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Grace; children, Russell (Angie) Desimone, Lisa (Tom) Malecki; grandchildren, Angilique Uriostegui, Joseph Desimone, Candice Acevedo-Jaeger, Noelia Yvonne Lymberopoulos; and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Sara Wurst, and Margaret Milazzo.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family.
Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com