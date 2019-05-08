Frank Leroy Lenhart



Born: November 14, 1924; in Portage, PA



Died: May 6, 2019; in Rockford, IL



Frank Leroy Lenhart, 94, of Harvard passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Mercy Health Hospital Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL.



He was born November 14, 1924, in Portage, PA; to Frank and Katherine (Sisko) Lenhart. Frank served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He served in England, France, Belgium, and the Battle of the Bulge. He was the owner and operator of Lenhart Heating & Cooling. Frank was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Woodstock V.F.W.; Shriner's as well as Trinity Lutheran Church.



He enjoyed sport car racing with his grandchildren, camping, fishing, photography and helping his son-in-law with carriage rides.



On November 6, 1948, Frank married Harriet A. Voss, she preceded him in death on March 18, 2015.



Survivors include his children Terry (Mary) Lenhart, Nancy (Terry) Leonard; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister Margie Carlson.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings, Faye Trzos, and Elanore Ball.



Per Frank's wishes services and burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 504 E. Diggins St., Harvard, IL 60033.



For more information, call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 8, 2019