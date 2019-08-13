|
|
Frank Melson
Born: December 31, 1933; in Waynesboro, TN
Died: August 9, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Frank Melson, 85, of Harvard passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Crystal Pines Rehabilitation and Health Center in Crystal Lake, IL.
He was born December 31, 1933, in Waynesboro, TN. On December 25, 1952, Frank married the love of his life Susie Hurley. She preceded him in death on December 9, 2017.
Frank worked as a mechanic for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for 36 years until retirement. He was a member of the Harvard Moose Lodge.
Survivors include children Dorothy Pepple, Larry (Susan) Melson, Roger (Rita) Melson, Jim (Lisa) Melson, Billy (Sara) Melson, Frank (Jerri) Melson, and Linda (Clell) Russ; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings Herbert Melson and Elizabeth Harville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; son Bobby Melson; son-in-law Mike Pepple; and eight siblings.
Visitation will be held from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2019