Frank Ray Horn, 74 passed away on January 24th, 2020 in Racine, WI. To honor Frank, a memorial drive-thru style visitation will be held on July 25th from 9am-11am at the Stratford Banquet Hall, 21007 McGuire Road, Harvard, IL. Interment will be private at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Harvard. Frank's family asks that you come and share memories of Frank while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.





