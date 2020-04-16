Frank W. Hopp
Frank W. Hopp Jr. Frank W. Hopp Jr. of Huntley, died on April 6, 2020 after a long battle with kidney failure. He leaves his "ever lovin" wife of 30 years Catherine Ryan; his daughter Julie (Louis) Capozzoli, and their children Jackie, Jana, and Louie; his son Sean (Liz) Ryan, and their children Olive and Annabel; his daughter Allison (Aaron) Baker, and their children Eleanor, Sarah, and Cora. Frank is preceded in death by parents Frank W. and Elsie (nee Ludwig) Hopp, his brother Carroll, his sister Avis, first wife Carol, and his sons Jeff and John. We offer thanks to his wonderful friends in the Sun City men's Bible study who assisted with numerous trips to dialysis during his years at home. No services are planned at this time. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
