Fred Dickman
Born: September 20, 1942
Died: June 1, 2020
Fred Dickman, of McHenry formerly of Wonder Lake passed away June 1, 2020 at Symphony Rehabilitation in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.
Fred was born in Chicago on September 20th 1942 to Fred and Fern (Kirk) Dickman. Fred was a resident of Wonder Lake for the past 66 years.
Fred attended McHenry High School and perused a career in the Tool and Die industry and then went on to own and operate his own Plastic Injection Molding Company.
Fred loved spending time with his family, snowmobiling, boating on Wonder Lake and attending Chicago Bears football games.
His love for his family kept him strong for many years.
Above all Fred loved being Papa to his grandchildren Jordan and Zoe.
Survivors include Fred's wife Mary (Bell) Daughter Molly (Mike) Tilley Grand Children Jordan Miller and Zoe Miller. A sister, Judy Biggers ; Brothers, Robert Dickman, Mark (Tracie) Dickman; brother in-law George Hartmann and several nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Fern Dickman, his grandfather George (Dordi) Dickman his sisters Jean Hartmann and Joanne Slack. Brother in-laws Harvey "Bob" Biggers, Louis "Bud' Slack and niece Cheryl Biggers.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Fred's life will be held at later date.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.