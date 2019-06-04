Fred Donald Fluger



Born: August 19, 1929; in Evanston, IL



Died: May 30th, 2019; in Spooner, WI



Fred Donald Fluger, 89, died peacefully on May 30th, 2019 at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner Wisconsin. He was born August 19, 1929 in Evanston, Illinois, the son of Fred and Marion Fluger. He lived and attended school in Glenview and Niles Township Illinois. He later lived in Half Day until he met the love of his life, Elsie Smith at the Just For Fun Roller Rink. They later married on March 31, 1951. They lived in the McHenry area where Don worked as a carpenter and truck driver until 1964, when Don and Elsie decided to buy and operate their own business, Don's Dairy Frost until 1977. After many years of the Dairy Frost providing the McHenry locals with ice cream treats, the famous double cheeseburger and a local hangout spot during summers, they relocated to Trego, Wisconsin in 1977 where they operated Fluger's Resort and Canoe Rental and Minong Gift Shop until 2002 when he finally decided to retire.



Throughout his life, Don had a passion for playing the drums, a love his father had as well. His love for drumming has lived on through his grandson Andrew. He also played in a local country band, the New Edition, playing gigs in local casinos, community events, and senior centers throughout the Spooner area in his retirement years. He liked to garden, and has shared his Grandpa Fluger onions for all generations to enjoy. Don enjoyed keeping up with his favorite football and baseball teams, the Packers and the Cubs. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing, especially enjoying looking for the elusive buck with his grandson Joe. Don and Elsie were able to enjoy a few retirement dream trips, enjoying Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean together.



Don was preceded in death by their infant daughter Donna, brother George, special nephew Billy Smith, son in law Kuryen Chako and parents Fred and Marion. He is survived by his wife Elsie and children Terry (Nancy) Fluger, Carol (Bruce) Benedict, Steve (Carol) Fluger, Tammy Chako, and sister Marge (George) Duval. Don also leaves behind grandchildren Joe (Michelle)Miller, Meghan (Eric) Jorgensen, Rebecca Eutsler, Emily(Nick) McFadden, Mathew Fluger, Andrew (Zoe) Fluger, step-grandson Andrew Kersten; great grandchildren Braydon Miller, Stella Mogenson, Delaney Mogenson, John, Paige, and Carter Jorgensen, Ethelia, Kaldan, Nolan Eutsler, Beckett, and Mya McFadden. He also leaves several special nieces and nephews.



A service of remembrance will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, June 5th at the Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk St, Spooner. There will be a 12pm public gathering, followed by a 1pm memorial service with luncheon to follow. Interment will be following the luncheon at Town of Lampson Cemetery. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary