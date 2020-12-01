1/1
Fred G. Korf
Fred G. Korf

Fred G. Korf 63, of Woodstock, IL, formerly of Mount Prospect, IL. passed away November 18, 2020. Fred is survived by the love of his life his wife of 3 years, Peggy (nee Gordon). Proud & loving father of son; Mitchell & daughter, Lana, sister-in-laws; Valerie, wife of (deceased) brother Michael, Lucy, wife of (deceased) brother Brian, nephews; Adam (Michelle) Korf, Kyle Koter, David Korf, Logan Jarosz, Liam & Sean Gordon, niece; Michelle Korf, mother in law; Joan Gordon, brother- in- law; Christopher (Laura) Gordon and a huge extended family of cousins, second cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

Fred served in the United States Air Force 1977- 1981, stationed in Osan, Korea for part of his duty. Fred recently retired from Northbrook Fire Department after twenty-eight years of service. He was formerly with the Houston Fire Department for eight years, totaling thirty-six years as a Paramedic, Firefighter and Engineer. He was an avid fisherman & sports fan. A service will be scheduled after the Covid-19 restrictions.In Lieu of Flowers please make a 501c3 donation to HARPS Hooved Animal Rescue and Protection Society PO Box 94 Barrington, IL 60011 or http://www.harpsonline.org


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
