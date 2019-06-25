Fred Stidham



Born: February 10, 1920



Died: June 20, 2019



Fred Stidham, 99, of Woodstock, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Valley Hi Nursing in Hartland.



He was born February 10, 1920 in Atwood, Alabama to Woodard and Louise (Palmer) Stidham. He married Mildred E. Miller on May 18, 1942, enjoying 74 years together before her passing in 2016.



Mr. Stidham was a veteran, serving in the US Army. He had worked in the construction industry most of his adult life. He enjoyed his time as a Boy Scout Leader; and loved fishing, gardening and woodworking.



He is survived by a daughter, Judy Stidham; a son, Larry Stidham; two grandchildren, Heather Charnota and Steven Stonick; great grandchildren, Tiffany Stonick and Cassandra Charnota; and great great grandchild, Aubrey Baron.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Millie; a son, Ronald Stidham; and a daughter, Wanda Stidham.



A private interment service was held on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.



Arrangements were seen to by the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary