Frederick A. Meier

Frederick A. Meier (74) of Lake In The Hills, Beloved partner of Judy Rafferty; cherished father of Stefanie Thomas and Rob (Mel) Meier; cherished step father of Cindy Carlson, Chrissy (Bob) Insalato, Mike Froelich and Jackie McCoy-Hoven; dear grandfather of Matthew, Nicholas Thomas and Lizzie Meier; Dear Step Grandfather Caitlin, Kelly Carlson, Dakota, Nolan McCoy, Joe Wylie, Emily Insalato and Dylan Froelich; the high spirited younger brother of Jerry (Rita) Meier and Susie Meier. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Marian (nee: Zinsmeister).

He was a Navy Veteran with two tours of duty in Vietnam aboard the USS Robison. He loved golf, fishing and all things Chicago sports.

Fred had a quick and zingy dry sense of humor. He loved a lively conversation that covered all sides of an issue and was as prone to taking a good jab as to giving one out.

Visitation Sunday from 10:00am until time of service 2:30pm at The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. Cremation will be private following services.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
