Frederick R. Kruse



Born: April 3, 1938; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 1, 2019; in Elgin, IL



Frederick R. "Fred" Kruse, age 81, a 60 year resident of Lake in the Hills, passed away on June 1, 2019 Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with his family at his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 3, 1938 to Fred and Cecelia (Starostovic) Kruse.



Fred was the owner of Kruse and Sons Construction. He served as Superintendent of roads, he was a Police Officer, Village trustee and ambulance paramedic for the village of Lake in the Hills. He was a longtime member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. An avid race car driver and race fan.



Fred is survived and will be missed by his beloved wife of 60 years, Kathryn P. "Kay" (Giuffre) Kruse; his loving children, Susan (Michael) Fregeau, Michael Sr. (Debbie) Kruse, Freddie Kruse and Jason (Megan) Kruse; his cherished grandchildren, Jeremiah (Jessica) Wiggins, Jordan (Roxanne) Wiggins, Steve Fregeau, Chris (Moemi) Fregeau, Brian Kruse (Katelyn Kucharski), Heather Kruse, Michael Jr. Kruse, Tyler Kruse, Jake Kruse, Sam Kruse, Ben Kruse, Alex Kruse and Molly Kruse; his proud great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Ava, Briana, Rachel and Caleb; his sister Darlene Gazdziak; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Cecelia Kruse, his brother, Richard Kruse and his sister, Marlene Starcevic and his dear grandson, Eli.



A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8. 2019 from 12 Noon to 5:00 PM, with Words of Remembrance to be shared that evening at 4:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. Cremation Private.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at willowfh.com Funeral info: (847) 458-1700 Published in the Northwest Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary