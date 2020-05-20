Frederick William Wysk
Born: July 23, 1934
Died: May 16, 2020
Frederick William Wysk, 85, of Lake in the Hills, died peacefully on May 16, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Fred was born July 23, 1934, in New York City and was the only son of Arthur and Marie Wysk. His parents met in New York after immigrating to the United States from Germany. He was the loving and devoted husband to his beautiful wife, Lori, for 57 years after meeting at Bradley University. Fred and Lori first settled in the Chicago area , then to Peoria and returned to the Chicago suburbs 30 years ago. Fred proudly worked as a civil engineer for many different companies and retired from the US Department of Energy in 2000. He proudly served in the United States Army and was very active in fraternal organizations, starting off in DeMolay, Scottish Rite and later a Mason. He then became a member of the Shriners, where he played the trombone in the Shriners Brass Band. He was also very active with the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers and held an Illinois real estate license. As an engineer the details mattered to Fred, he enjoyed watching nature, was an amateur magician, enjoyed FOX News, traveling the world with his wife, laying in the sun on a beach and spending time with his family. Fred was the life of the party, always was making everyone laugh and never knew a stranger. Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a man of great faith. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Lori, his children, Leslie (Mario) Batas of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Carla (Ron) Elam of Huntley, Illinois and Frederick (Tina) Wysk of Dallas, Texas and by his seven grandchildren, Brandon and Jaron Batas, Jamie, Joshua and Jacob Elam, Alexander and Andrew Wysk. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be private, and a celebration of life event will be held at a later date for friends and family at Boulder Ridge Country Club. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main Street, Huntley, Illinois 60142.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 and everyone is encouraged to leave a message or share a story about Fred at www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.