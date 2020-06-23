Fredrik D. Kolner, Jr.
Born: September 17, 1930
Died: June 20, 2020
Fredrik D. Kolner Jr., 89, of Crystal Lake passed away June 20, 2020.
He was born September 17, 1930 in Chicago to Fredrik and Thora (Finholt) Kolner. On July 10, 1954 he married Elaine Whisonant in Major Hall in Chicago. Freddy was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Freddy loved fishing, camping, and dancing. He was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything and he enjoyed woodworking especially. Freddy loved to have fun and loved a good laugh.
He is survived by his children, Christine M. (Terry) Bugno, Thomas F. (Terri) Kolner, Laura E. Simeon; his grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Olivia, Thomas, Colleen, Karyn, Jon, Jessica, and Daniel; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Christie Alexis; and his siblings, Astrid, Elsie, Gracie, and Ruthie.
Due to social distancing guidelines, services will be private for the family.
Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. For information call the funeral home at 815-459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.