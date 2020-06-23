Fredrik D. Kolner Jr.
Fredrik D. Kolner, Jr.

Born: September 17, 1930

Died: June 20, 2020

Fredrik D. Kolner Jr., 89, of Crystal Lake passed away June 20, 2020.

He was born September 17, 1930 in Chicago to Fredrik and Thora (Finholt) Kolner. On July 10, 1954 he married Elaine Whisonant in Major Hall in Chicago. Freddy was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Freddy loved fishing, camping, and dancing. He was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything and he enjoyed woodworking especially. Freddy loved to have fun and loved a good laugh.

He is survived by his children, Christine M. (Terry) Bugno, Thomas F. (Terri) Kolner, Laura E. Simeon; his grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, Olivia, Thomas, Colleen, Karyn, Jon, Jessica, and Daniel; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Christie Alexis; and his siblings, Astrid, Elsie, Gracie, and Ruthie.

Due to social distancing guidelines, services will be private for the family.

Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry.

Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. For information call the funeral home at 815-459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
