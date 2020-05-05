Frieda C. Glick
Born: July 3, 1938
Died: May 2, 2020
Frieda C. Glick, 81, of McHenry, passed away on May 2, 2020, after battling dementia for years. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Steinbühl, Germany to Albert and Cäcilie (Meindl) Mueller on July 3, 1938. She was united in marriage to Henry Harry William Glick III on October 14, 1959, in Chicago.
Frieda immigrated at a young age during the war to the United States for a better life. She worked at Hornsby's for many years and retired after 25 years as a valued employee of McHenry State Bank (First Midwest Bank) in McHenry.
A woman of many talents, Frieda's pride and joy was her perfectly manicured lawn, which she worked on often to preserve its beauty. She owned a rental property in front of her home, which Frieda single-handedly maintained and managed. Her best friends were her poodles, Redzie, Weebau, Patience, and Minette. She enjoyed showing her horses in the eventing field with Thundering Bill, Xanadu, and Sir Lancelot.
Above all else, Frieda's heart was with her family! She was a loving mother and very proud "grandma" and "great-grandma". She was happiest when the family was all together and looked forward to every holiday and all birthdays. She found ways to celebrate her loved ones on every day of the year. An exceptional woman, Frieda will be deeply missed by all who knew her!
Left to cherish Frieda's memory are her beloved children, Henry Harry William IV (Mary) Glick, Nancy Ann (Neil Calanca) Glick, Randy (Debbie) Glick; treasured grandchildren, Henry Harry William V (Rosetta) Glick, Fallon Glick, Danny (fiancé Alyssa) Glick, Lauren (Michael) Kranz, Brett Glick; five adored great-grandchildren, Henry Harry William Glick VI, Jameson Glick, a future great-grandson due in August, Ayden Kranz, Bradley Kranz; as well as many dear family members in Germany.
In addition to her parents, Frieda was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Harry William Glick III in 2001.
Services were entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. A private Mass to honor Frieda's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in McHenry. While this service is limited to Frieda's immediate family, live streaming will be available with the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/56485704
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children?s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 5, 2020.