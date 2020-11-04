1/
G. Franklin Rudow
G. Franklin Rubow

G. Franklin Rubow, age 46, formerly of Cary Grove, IL. Beloved son of Laura, nee Miner, and the late Gary Neeley Rubow. Loving husband of Candace Phillips. Adored father of Gabriel, Josiah, Savannah, and Hunter. Dear brother of Sherry Richardson, Rick (Shirley) Rubow, RoB (Leah) Rubow, Kevin (Lisa) Rubow, and Kate (Jim) Christiansen. Beloved nephew, uncle, and cousin of many.

Visitation Friday, November 6th, 9 AM to 11 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago 60646. Interment private at Chapel Hill Gardens West.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LDS Missionary Fund, https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/missionary. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
