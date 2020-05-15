GAIL E. LUCIANO
Born: January 15, 1947
Died: April 29, 2020
Gail E. Luciano (nee Parks), was called home while surrounded by her loving family.
"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward.
Mrs. Luciano was certainly an inspiration to many. The world has recently lost a great and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and beloved educator too soon after a short battle with the evil that is cancer.
Gail will be remembered not just by her family and friends, but by the thousands she impacted as the beloved and accoladed educator she was for over 30 years- first in the city of Chicago, then, after a short time spent caring for her three children, as a substitute and then full-time teacher in McHenry School District 15 where she taught 3rd grade at Edgebrook School for almost 25 years. "Mrs. Luciano" was fondly recalled by many who stopped her at the store and in her daily routines to say "hello" and to give an update on where they were in their lives since they were her pupil. It always brought her great joy and a sense of pride to learn what had become of her students.
Gail was born in Chicago and raised in McHenry, Illinois. On July 19, 1969, Gail married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Jerry C. Luciano, Jr.. In 1973, she moved to Wonder Lake where she resided until her untimely passing. Over the span of 50 years, she raised three children as well as travelled the country and the globe on many an adventure with her ever-present, current book in hand. Gail was always exceptionally proud of her children and even more so of her 11 grandchildren, who became the driving force of her calendar and whom much of her year and travels were planned upon. Additionally, Gail became "Mom 2" to many of her children's friends who spent numerous days and nights at the Luciano household.
Not surprising of a reading and English teacher, Gail's favorite hobby was to sit and enjoy a library of hundreds of books which she devoured with joy and veracity. She also read the newspaper first page to last every morning, sharing with her husband all the news she felt he needed to know. It was a rare time when she was seen after retiring without a current novel in hand or on bed stand.
Gail's favorite time of year was Christmas. She began her Christmas planning the week after New Year's and continued through her annual "Black Friday" shopping trip with her daughters, Gina and Christiana, Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day celebration. She would spend days and late nights preparing food, wrapping presents, and experienced endless joy every Christmas morning watching her grandchildren opening their gifts. Her pride and joy was her extensive Christmas village to which she added a piece or two every year.
Gail is survived by her husband of fifty years, Jerry C. Luciano, Jr.; her three children, Jerry (Valerie) Luciano III, Gina (Christopher) Ekstrom and Christiana (Daniel) Jimenez; her eleven grandchildren, Brandon S. Luciano, Joseph F. Luciano, Giovanna N. Luciano, Sophia E. Luciano, Ethan C. Ekstrom, Adam L. Ekstrom, Owen S. Ekstrom, Anika C. Ekstrom, Reagan G. Jimenez, Benjamin J. Jimenez, and Brooke M. Jimenez; her siblings, Edward (Laurie) Parks, Ronald (Diane) Parks, Gary (Nancy) Parks, Alana Morley, Kathy (Luciano) Kayarian, and Donna (Luciano) Franzen.
Gail was predeceased by her parents, Lance M. and Garnet (Flora) Parks; her mother and father in law, Jerry C. and Josephine P. Luciano, Sr.; her siblings, Lance K. Parks, Andrea Pinn, Fiorentino Luciano, and Ralph Luciano; and her nephew Matthew Parks and niece Anna Morley.
We miss you Mom, Gail, Grandma, Mrs. Luciano and "Mrs. L"
Due to the current heath crisis, services will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made "In Loving Memory of Gail E. Luciano" to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Loving and merciful God, we entrust our sister, Gail, to your mercy. You loved her greatly in this life; now that she is freed from all its cares, give her happiness and peace forever. The old order has passed away; welcome her now into paradise where there will be no more sorrow, No more weeping or pain, but only peace and joy with Jesus, your Son, and the Holy Spirit for ever and ever. Amen.
Published in Northwest Herald from May 15 to May 18, 2020.