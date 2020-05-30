Gail Lynn Bruens
Gail Lynn Bruens

Born: September 30, 1962

Died: May 27, 2020

Gail Lynn Bruens, 57, of Marengo passed away Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 30, 1962, in Elgin the daughter of John Ostrander and Belle Mahon.

She was raised in Huntley where she had always done her best to aid the community and help the people around her in any way that she could. She and her husband, Don had moved to Marengo and started a family where they raised their beautiful son named Dylan. She was a selfless and loving mother that loved helping people and rescuing animals of all kinds. She had always made it a point to open her home to the youth of the community and try to make her community a more positive place than she had left it for no other reason than to see another person smile. Truly she was blessed in life and still in death.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Donald; son, Dylan; her brothers & sisters, Mark (Karen) Ostrander, Paul (Ann) Ostrander, David Ostrander, and Kristin (Lino) Rojas; nieces & nephews, Melissa Ostrander, Sara (Willson) Rasavongxay, Jenna (Jacob) Talbert, Bryan Ostrander, and Christopher Rojas; and 5 great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Private Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 11 AM at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley. Burial will follow in the Hampshire Center Cemetery.

Visitation will be prior to services from 10 to 10:45 AM, Social distancing will be in place. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to Helping Paws, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098.

For information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com



Published in Northwest Herald on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
