Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Gail Virginia Nebel


1937 - 2019
Gail Virginia Nebel Obituary
Gail Virginia Nebel

Born: May 10, 1937

Died: March 5, 2019

Gail Virginia Nebel (nee Hauenstein), 81, of Marengo, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1937 in Chicago, IL to Edwin and Virginia (nee Powell) Hauenstein.

Gail was proud of her work at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, helping families as an executive secretary. On April 10, 1955 she married Franklin Nebel. They raised their family in Arlington Heights before moving to Marengo in 1999.

Gail will be deeply missed by her children, Todd (Joanne), Susan, Brian (Gracie) and Mark (Jenny); grandchildren, Alexis, Alaina, Justin, Michelle, Grace, Justin and Betse Hauser, and Ben; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Franklin Nebel.

A Memorial Service for Gail will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00am with Memorial Visitation beginning at 10:00am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at www.alz.org/donate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
