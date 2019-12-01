|
Gail Virginia Thullen
Born: May 6, 1935
Died: October 17, 2019
Gail Thullen, 84, of Franklin, IN, died peacefully on October 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born May 6, 1935 in San Francisco, CA to the late Richard C. and Gertrude (nee Shea) Harvey.
Gail grew up in San Francisco. She moved to the Chicago suburbs with her husband, Henry, in 1954 where they raised their three children.
Gail enjoyed bowling, boating, bingo and playing card games with friends and family. She was a member of the Fox Lake Illinois Lions Club and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Johnsburg.
Henry and Gail enjoyed almost 30 years retirement living in Las Vegas, NV. In 2016, Henry and Gail relocated to the Otterbein SeniorLife Community in Franklin.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Henry J. Thullen; children, John (Teri) Thullen, James Thullen, and Diane (Tim Gronke) Thullen; grandchildren, Cassie (Casey) Fisher, Grant (Alexandra) Thullen, and Nicole (Greg) Jenkins; and great-grandchildren, Erik and Ethan Fisher, and Brooklyn Jenkins.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, from 1 p.m. until the celebration of Gail's life at 4 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg.
You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 1, 2019