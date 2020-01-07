|
|
Galena Dycus
Born: September 18, 1931; in Dycusburg, KY
Died: December 19, 2019; in Middleburg, FL
Mrs. Galena "Peggy" (Rice) Dycus passed away on December 19, 2019 in Middleburg, Florida.
She was born September 18, 1931, in Dycusburg, Ky., and married James William Dycus on November 11, 1949. Their union was blessed with four children. Her husband preceded her in death on November 12, 1983.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank Brodwell Rice and Eula Peak Rice of Kentucky, and siblings Tyron "Buddy" Rice and Doradeen Holland of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Mrs. Dycus enjoyed gardening, crocheting and making felt and sequin Christmas stockings and decorations for family and friends. She was well known for sharing her plentiful baked goods, homegrown vegetables, secret barbecue sauce, rice pudding, creamed corn and canned goods. She loved word-search puzzles, caring and playing with her dogs, visiting friends and family and enjoying the fish fry at the Moose. Her greatest love, though, was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As a result of her generous spirit and kindness, she was loved and will be missed by many.
Her heartwarming, humble and homey way of enjoying the simple pleasures of life will always be cherished in the lives of her children: Jimmy Edward Dycus of Hebron, Ill.; Jacky Lee Dycus of Middleburg, Fla.; Peggy Ann Wisowaty of McHenry, Ill..; and Robin Renea Dycus-Milano of Fleming Island, Fla; daughter-in-law Carol Dycus of Middleburg, Fla.; son-in-law Phillip Milano of Fleming Island, Fla; grandchildren Shelly Rigsby of Elkhorn, Wis.; Shawn Dycus of Huntley, Ill.; Jacob Milano of Jacksonville Fla.; Lucas Milano of Beaumont, Texas; and Benjamin Milano of New York, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren: Cole and Cassidy Bischke of Wisconsin and Lilly Starkey and Wylan and Maddaux Dycus of Illinois.
A private visitation for family and close friends will be held at Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock on January 10, 2020 followed by a private burial at McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.
Before she passed, Mom said "All life is about is love, forgiveness, and compassion."
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710
or at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020