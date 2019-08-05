|
|
Garry L. Berry
Born: March 25, 1940
Died: July 14, 2019
Garry L. Berry, 79, of Hot Springs Village passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Garry was born March 25, 1940 to Edwin and Freda (McMillan) Berry in McHenry County, Illinois. He was a graduate of Harvard High School Class of 1958. Gary served in the United States Army. He worked for Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere, Illinois for over 30 years.
Garry was an active member of the American Legion and the Evening Lions in Arkansas. He was a member of the Christ of the Hills Church. Garry enjoyed collecting records, golfing, and traveling with his friends and family.
He will be deeply missed by his family; wife Elva; Children Laurie (Jeff) Becknell, Ellen (Phil) Mikula, Juan Zapata, and Miguel Zapata; sisters Pauline (Earl) Genskow and Patricia (Richard) Johnson, brother Jon (Janet) Berry; grandchildren Carolyn Taunis, Jordan Becknell, Mary Tesinsky, John Mikula, Alysia Zapata, Miguel Zapata, Mariah Zapata, and Elijah Follis; 3 great grandchildren Byrnn, Emree, and Kane Taunis, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jesse Berry and Rollin Berry; sisters Virginia Berry, Rosalie Recker, Darlene Rathman, and Alice Grabbert; and great granddaughter Melanie Finke.
Services were held in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas on July 18, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1 pm - 4 pm in the banquet area at J's Lanes in Harvard, Illinois. Donations in Garry's honor may be made to the Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, 700 Balearic Road, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 Or Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter, 907 Hobson Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 5, 2019