Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J's Lanes
banquet area
Harvard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry L. Berry


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry L. Berry Obituary
Garry L. Berry

Born: March 25, 1940

Died: July 14, 2019

Garry L. Berry, 79, of Hot Springs Village passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Garry was born March 25, 1940 to Edwin and Freda (McMillan) Berry in McHenry County, Illinois. He was a graduate of Harvard High School Class of 1958. Gary served in the United States Army. He worked for Chrysler Corp. in Belvidere, Illinois for over 30 years.

Garry was an active member of the American Legion and the Evening Lions in Arkansas. He was a member of the Christ of the Hills Church. Garry enjoyed collecting records, golfing, and traveling with his friends and family.

He will be deeply missed by his family; wife Elva; Children Laurie (Jeff) Becknell, Ellen (Phil) Mikula, Juan Zapata, and Miguel Zapata; sisters Pauline (Earl) Genskow and Patricia (Richard) Johnson, brother Jon (Janet) Berry; grandchildren Carolyn Taunis, Jordan Becknell, Mary Tesinsky, John Mikula, Alysia Zapata, Miguel Zapata, Mariah Zapata, and Elijah Follis; 3 great grandchildren Byrnn, Emree, and Kane Taunis, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jesse Berry and Rollin Berry; sisters Virginia Berry, Rosalie Recker, Darlene Rathman, and Alice Grabbert; and great granddaughter Melanie Finke.

Services were held in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas on July 18, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 1 pm - 4 pm in the banquet area at J's Lanes in Harvard, Illinois. Donations in Garry's honor may be made to the Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, 700 Balearic Road, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909 Or Guardian Angels Cat Rescue & Adoption Shelter, 907 Hobson Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71913.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.