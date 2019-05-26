Gary Anthony Cehelsky



Born: January 13, 1953



Died: May 20, 2019



Gary Anthony Cehelsky 66 of McHenry, Il lost his battle with MS and passed away peacefully with his loving wife and family by his side on May 20, 2019 at Journey Care in Woodstock, Il. Gary was born on January 13, 1953 to Anthony and Helen Cehelsky. He married the love of his life Lana Kensky January 19, 1974. Gary loved spending time in nature with Lana and his dogs. He loved running marathons including many 26.2 mile runs up Pikes Peak Colorado. He was a 1980 graduate of Slippery Rock University. He served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant from 1980 to 1987 and was stationed in Pensacola, Fl, Mayport, Fl and Honolulu HI. He worked as a software quality engineer. Gary worked for Loral Defense Systems in Ohio, Intel in Oregon and Baxter IL, and retired from Bosch in Il in 2018.



Gary is survived by his loving wife Lana of 45 years, 5 sisters, Helen (Bill) Whales, Connie (Rick) Schontz, Kathie (Don) Barto, Patrice Hetrick and Carol (Paul) Fleming, Father in law; Stephen Kensky, 2 sisters in law; Kathy (Frank) Weber and Delores (Mike) McCandless and 2 brothers in law Steve (Vicki) and Ron (Donna) Kensky and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Anthony, his mother in law Lana Kensky, his brother in law Leroy Hetrick and a nephew Nathan McCandless. He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



A Memorial will be held in Butler, PA at a later date.



Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928 Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019