Gary Almet Salman
Born: April 17, 1936 in Omaha, NE
Died: March 28, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Gary Almet Salman, 83, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 17, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of the late Almet Kinnear and Arian Elizabeth Salman.
On July 3, 1960, Gary was united in marriage to Karen Larsen in Omaha.
Gary proudly served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot and was a pilot for United Airlines for over 25 years. He served as a treasurer and sang in the choir for both Ridgefield-Crystal Lake Presbyterian Church and United Church of Santa Fe. Gary was a lover of history and music, and enjoyed his time working as a docent for the Palace of the Governors in Santa Fe.
Above all he cherished his family as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his loving wife, Karen, he is survived by his children, Kristi (Steve) Geggie, Kim (Gil) Kerkbashian, Brad (Kathy) Salman and Eric (Stephanie) Salman; his grandchildren, Mack, Ethan, and Sam Geggie, Emma and Ben Salman, Grace Kerkbashian and Eiri Salman; his sister, Lois Jensen; and brother-in-law, Dan Larsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Arian Redding.
A memorial service for Gary will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the .
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2020