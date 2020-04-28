Gary E. Swanson Born: December 18, 1946 Died: April 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Gary E. Swanson, 73, of Harvard, announces his passing on Saturday, April 25th. Gary was surrounded by his family as he lost his battle with cancer. He served proudly as a Marine in the Vietnam War, earning the Purple Heart and continued to serve his fellow soldiers as Commander of the local American Legion, post #265 for 40 years. Gary was born Dec. 18, 1946 to Lesile O. and Helen M. (Kiefling) Swanson in Wenona, IL. Gary was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Harvard. He worked for the United States Post Service until retirement. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Cindy (Bergan) of Harvard, 3 children Nadine (Andy) Farah of Colfax, NC, Leah (Mike) Payne of Colfax, NC, and Michael (Nicole) Swanson of Harvard, 4 grandchildren Dylan Menchetti of Wilmington, NC, Callie Payne and Elliot Farah of Colfax, NC, Axel Swanson of Harvard, and his sister Carolyn Schuring of Harvard. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Gary's memory to the Harvard American Legion Post #265, PO Box 36, Harvard, IL 60033. Semper Fidelis! Rest in Peace. The family will have a private memorial gathering because of COVID19. The memorial service will be LIVED STREAMED at 10 AM Thur., April 30 from Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home. Rev. Elizabeth Martin will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, along with military honors. Please visit www.saundersmcfarlin.net to view the LIVE STREAM, and to leave condolences and/or stories. Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 28, 2020.