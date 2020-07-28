Gary Robert Schultz



Born: January 23, 1954; in Huntley, IL



Died: July 20, 2020; in Chaska, MN



Gary Robert Schultz, age 66, of Chanhassen, MN, died peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska, MN.



Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, 11:00 AM at Westwood Community Church,3121 Westwood Drive, Excelsior, MN. There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 4 - 7 PM at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN.



Gary was born January 23, 1954 in Huntley, IL to Robert and Mabel (Scherer) Schultz, the oldest of 3 children. He was born and raised in Huntley, IL and graduated from Huntley High School in 1972. He attended Parks College in St. Louis, MO, where he followed his passion and studied aviation. He was employed at Hamilton Sundstrand for 35 years as an aviation engineer. He was a proud resident of Minnesota for 24 years. On August 20, 2016 he married his "sweetie", Lynne Ringsred at Westwood Community Church, Excelsior. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and boating. He was active in the Boy Scouts and volunteered his time at Chapel Hill Academy in Chanhassen.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Survivors include his wife, Lynne; children, Allison Schultz Sowell of Rockford, IL, Lindsay (Nick) Schultz of Eureka, CA, Stefan Schultz of Chanhassen, Noah Schultz of Chanhassen, Olivia Schultz of Chanhassen; stepchildren, Sara Derhaag of Mayer, David Derhaag of Shakopee; grandchildren, Alyssa, Taylor, Skyler, Riley, Ka'lani, Cassidy, Karle, Lexi and Phoebe; brothers, Jeffery (Linda) Schultz of Carpentersville, IL, Paul (Dave) Schultz of Crystal Lake, IL; other loving relatives and friends.



Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.





