Gary Sawallisch
Born: September 10, 1955
Died: April 23, 2019
Gary Sawallisch age 63 was called home on Tuesday April 23rd 2019 at his residence in Dewey AZ.
He was born on September 10th 1955 in Algonquin IL to Kenneth and Beverly Sawallisch.
He is survived by his wife Glenna, his parents Ken and Bev Sawallisch, sister Vicky (Matt) Pelka nieces Cheryl and Rachel Pelka, daughter Rene'e (Bret) Ressler and his grandchildren Grace and Ella Ressler.
Proceeded in death by his brother Randy Sawallisch.
Visitation will be held at Fellowship of Faith 6120 Mason Hill Rd McHenry on June 8th at 10:00AM with a service at 11:00. Private invite to a Celebration of Life to follow on Sept 14th.
Memorials can be given to the family for funeral expenses or to Fellowship of Faith.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 6, 2019