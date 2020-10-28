1/1
Gary T. Conrad
1954 - 2020
Gary T. Conrad

Born: May 1, 1954; Evanston, IL

Died: October 22, 2020; Crystal Lake, IL

Gary T. Conrad born: May 1st, 1954 Died: October 22nd, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Gary was born on May 1st, 1954 in Evanston, IL to his parents Theodore Conrad Jr. and Katharina Hayes.

Gary graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School in 1972. He worked at the Chicago and North Western Railway Company before going into the Flooring industry. In 1980, he opened his own business, Conrad Flooring and Tile before moving to Gallagher Bassett where he retired in 2018.

Gary was a one of a kind guy who had a passion for life. He enjoyed dancing, music, boating, cooking, gardening, spending time with family and friends and working on a lifelong dream of building an incredible HO scale trainset. He often spent weekends listening to live music and dancing and became every women's favorite dance partner. He loved Crystal Lake, going to shows at the Raue Center and meeting new people.

Gary is loved and will be deeply missed by his daughter, Julie Scholl (Michael), son, Gregory Conrad, his sisters Kathryn Snell (Hassell) and Donna Hoover, grandchildren Hayden, Dylan and Morgan, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He will be greatly missed by so many people

He is proceeded in death by his parents, grandparents and friends he met along the way.

A "Celebration of Life" will be announced at a later date in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Raue Center in Crystal Lake at rauecenter.org or to JourneyCare Foundation and mailed to 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010 or online at journeycare.org


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
