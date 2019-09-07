Northwest Herald Obituaries
Gary W. Toberman


1950 - 2019
Gary W. Toberman Obituary
Gary W. Toberman

Born: November 28, 1950; in Ferguson, MO

Died: September 4, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL

Gary W. Toberman, 68, of Crystal Lake passed away on September 4, 2019. He was born in Ferguson, Missouri on November 28, 1950 to George and Charlotte. Survivors include his daughter, Karen (Bert) Fry; grandchildren, Klarissa and McKayla; brother, Robert (VanEthel) Toberman and Richard Toberman; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by parents. All services will be private. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
