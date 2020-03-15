Northwest Herald Obituaries
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map

Gary Wayne Tuleweit


1949 - 2020
Gary Wayne Tuleweit Obituary
Gary Wayne Tuleweit

Born: January 18, 1949

Died: March 12, 2020

Gary Wayne Tuleweit, 71, of Rockford passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born January 18, 1949 in Chicago to Walter John and Beverly (Brooks) Tuleweit. Gary enjoyed restoring and collecting antique cars, collecting antique items and loved taking rides in the country while enjoying the scenery. Gary also loved God and reading the bible.

Survivors include children, John Tuleweit, George (Nicole) Tuleweit, Ruth Campbell; grandchildren, Joseph, Melissa, Jacob, Joshua, Daisy, Myles, and one on the way; siblings, John A. Tuleweit, Deborah J. (Al) Waldier; mother, Beverly Tuleweit; nephews, Jack (Lily) Waldier, Eric (Kathy) Waldier, Alex Waldier; niece, Karol (Kyle) Kimpel and their families. Predeceased by father, Walter.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 20,2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
