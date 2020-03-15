|
Gary Wayne Tuleweit
Born: January 18, 1949
Died: March 12, 2020
Gary Wayne Tuleweit, 71, of Rockford passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born January 18, 1949 in Chicago to Walter John and Beverly (Brooks) Tuleweit. Gary enjoyed restoring and collecting antique cars, collecting antique items and loved taking rides in the country while enjoying the scenery. Gary also loved God and reading the bible.
Survivors include children, John Tuleweit, George (Nicole) Tuleweit, Ruth Campbell; grandchildren, Joseph, Melissa, Jacob, Joshua, Daisy, Myles, and one on the way; siblings, John A. Tuleweit, Deborah J. (Al) Waldier; mother, Beverly Tuleweit; nephews, Jack (Lily) Waldier, Eric (Kathy) Waldier, Alex Waldier; niece, Karol (Kyle) Kimpel and their families. Predeceased by father, Walter.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 20,2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 15, 2020