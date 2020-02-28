|
Gary William Rudsinski
Born: February 28, 1962
Died: February 26, 2020
Gary William Rudsinski, 57, of Marengo passed away on February 26, 2020.
Gary was born February 28, 1962 the son of William and Betty Rudsinski of Algonquin. In his younger days, Gary enjoyed working on the family farm milking cows and later raising Belgian draft horses with his parents. In high school Gary excelled in cross country track. Tractor pulling was a hobby he enjoyed for many years - - the Louisville farm machinery show being his favorite. He also enjoyed collecting farm toys and had one of the largest collections in Northern Illinois. Gary's true passion was being an implement mechanic. It came natural to him. His talent was vast and he helped many farmers. Gary loved the challenges, and was happiest when the farmer was fixed and going again. Gary was one of the most knowledgeable mechanics in the area. He started his career at Buck Bros Inc shortly after high school and in 1992 started his own business. Gary had a deep passion for "old-fashioned" farming as well as the older model tractors.
Gary is survived by his wife, JoAnne Rudsinski; sister, Diane (Keith) Celestine; and a step sister, Barbara (Mitch) Gaskell.
He is preceded in death by his father, William; and his mother, Betty; and step sister, Mary Smith.
Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main St., Union.
Visitation will be at St. John's Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 1st from 2:00-6:00 pm and will continue on Monday, March 2nd from 10:00-11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's name may be directed to the family c/o James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 74, Huntley, IL 60142-0074
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 28, 2020