Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
41 N. Virginia St
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
815-444-0740
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McHenry VFW
Resources
More Obituaries for Geffrey Kraici
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geffrey L. Kraici

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geffrey L. Kraici Obituary
Geffrey l. Krajci

Geffrey Krajci, of McHenry, IL. passed away Sunday, July 7th, at home after a long journey with Frontal Temporal Dementia.

Geff was born in 1949 in Chicago, IL. to Ruth (Sunny) and Ed Krajci. He joined the Army at 17 and proudly served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969.

Geff was a pipefitter in the Public Works Dept. at Great Lakes Navy Base retiring in 2014. He enjoyed free time on a Harley Davidson or volunteering his time at the VFW and McHenry Cruise Nights. Geff loved to tinker in his garage and work outdoors, especially mowing his lawn.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kelli and their three children and three grandchildren : daughter Angela (Irvin) Silva of Carpentersville, IL and grand-daughters Gaby, Gracie and Glorie; sons Alex and Jesse Krajci, of McHenry, IL. He is further survived by his sister, Peggy (Barney) Rubicz and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, sister Gale and brother Gary.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Journeycare Hospice and First Light Home Care for their dedication and the kindness extended to Geff and family members.

A Celebration of Life Gathering Open House will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3rd from 2:00 until 6:00 at the McHenry VFW. All are welcome for Geff's final ride!! Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Illinois Cremation Society, Crystal Lake,IL. www.cremation-society.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now