Geffrey l. Krajci



Geffrey Krajci, of McHenry, IL. passed away Sunday, July 7th, at home after a long journey with Frontal Temporal Dementia.



Geff was born in 1949 in Chicago, IL. to Ruth (Sunny) and Ed Krajci. He joined the Army at 17 and proudly served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969.



Geff was a pipefitter in the Public Works Dept. at Great Lakes Navy Base retiring in 2014. He enjoyed free time on a Harley Davidson or volunteering his time at the VFW and McHenry Cruise Nights. Geff loved to tinker in his garage and work outdoors, especially mowing his lawn.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kelli and their three children and three grandchildren : daughter Angela (Irvin) Silva of Carpentersville, IL and grand-daughters Gaby, Gracie and Glorie; sons Alex and Jesse Krajci, of McHenry, IL. He is further survived by his sister, Peggy (Barney) Rubicz and many nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his parents, sister Gale and brother Gary.



The family would like to thank the caregivers of Journeycare Hospice and First Light Home Care for their dedication and the kindness extended to Geff and family members.



A Celebration of Life Gathering Open House will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3rd from 2:00 until 6:00 at the McHenry VFW. All are welcome for Geff's final ride!! Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association for Frontal Temporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org.



Arrangements are being handled by the Illinois Cremation Society, Crystal Lake,IL. www.cremation-society.com Published in the Northwest Herald on July 17, 2019