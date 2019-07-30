|
Gene Robert Glosson
Born: May 24, 1944; in Woodstock, IL
Died: July 29, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Gene Robert Glosson, age 75, of McHenry, passed away Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry. Gene was born May 24, 1944, in Woodstock, the son of William and Lillian (nee-Douglas) Glosson. On September 19, 1964, Gene married the former Nancy Cusack at St. Patrick's Church in McHenry.
Gene was a Union Electrician, master craftsman and gardener. He loved to be outdoors in front of the fire looking at his lake and enjoying the sunsets. Gene's most special moments were spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; daughters: Jolynn Simon, Jill Glosson and Jana Glosson; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Nikita) Simon, Kyle, Gina, & Joey Simon, and Sabrina Glosson.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 4 P.M. - 8 P.M., at the Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, from 10:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. A Funeral Mass will be said at 11:30 A.M. in the Church.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gene's name to Yellowstone Forever, 222 E Main Street #301, Bozeman, MT 59715 or to , 225 E. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611.
For more information please call Colonial Funeral Home, 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 30, 2019