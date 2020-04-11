|
Genene Maxson
Born: December 17, 1947; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 5, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Genene (Dember) Maxson, age 72, of McHenry, passed away after a battle with cancer on April 5, 2020. Genene was born December 17, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Alfred and Genevieve (nee Para) Dember, who predeceased her. Genene married William M. Maxson, on January 22, 1966, in McHenry, Illinois. William predeceased Genene on November 5, 2000.
Genene worked many years for Le Vichyssois, as well as other restaurants around McHenry. Prior to her retirement, she was a food service worker at Valley View School in McHenry. Genene was a wonderful cook, and had a great sense of humor, always smiling and laughing. In the past, she was a Board Member of the McHenry County Restaurant Assoc., and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post #188. Genene was an avid Bears and Cubs fan.
Genene is survived by her children: Wayne M. Maxson, of McHenry, Illinois, and Christopher M. Maxson of Tucson, Arizona; her sister: Dianne (Dember) Christy, Daphne, Alabama; and brothers: Alfred Dember, Boulder Junction, Wisconsin, and Stephen Dember, Island Lake, Illinois. Genene was also a beloved aunt to several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband William, Genene was preceded in death by her in-laws, Arnie and Elizabeth (Maxson) Ingles; her nephews, Eric Dember, and Kevin and Tom Maxson; brothers-in-law, James Christy, and Glenn, Bob and Larry Maxson; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen, Barb, and Delores Maxson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post #188, 1304 Park Street, McHenry, Illinois, who help the community and veterans.
A celebration of Genene's life will be held on a future date.
For further information please call 815-385-0063, or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020