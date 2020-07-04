George A. CramerGeorge A. Cramer, age 95, died Sunday, June 28, in Crystal Lake. He took great pride in serving his country with the 42nd. Infantry (Rainbow) Division, obtaining a solid education at Northwestern University, and working his entire business career with Peoples' Gas, Chicago. George's greatest satisfaction was raising and providing for his family. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Carol, his daughter the Rev. Mary Cramer, granddaughter Dr. Kaarin Smyth and great-granddaughter, Ailidh Williamson-Smyth.He was preceded in death by daughter Julie Cramer.Inurnment will take place at First Congregational Church - Crystal Lake at a later date.