Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Resources
More Obituaries for George Marrs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Marrs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George A. Marrs Obituary
George A. Marrs

Born: March 15, 1933

Died: April 9, 2020

George A. Marrs, 87, of Johnsburg passed away April 9, 2020 at home.

He was born March 15, 1933 in Blodgett, Missouri. On October 31, 1953 he married Barbara Bennett.

George loved watching baseball, spending time with family, and loved his dogs.

George is survived by his children, Kenneth Marrs of Elgin, IL, Debra (Ted) VanEvery of Indianapolis, IN, Pamela (Barry) Wickersheim of Johnsburg, IL, and Kevin (Michelle) Marrs of Crystal Lake, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his half-sister, Donna and Debbie.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; his sisters, Claudia and Dorothy; and his half-brother, James.

Services will be private at this time.

Memorials may be made in George's memory to an animal shelter of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -