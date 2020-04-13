|
|
George A. Marrs
Born: March 15, 1933
Died: April 9, 2020
George A. Marrs, 87, of Johnsburg passed away April 9, 2020 at home.
He was born March 15, 1933 in Blodgett, Missouri. On October 31, 1953 he married Barbara Bennett.
George loved watching baseball, spending time with family, and loved his dogs.
George is survived by his children, Kenneth Marrs of Elgin, IL, Debra (Ted) VanEvery of Indianapolis, IN, Pamela (Barry) Wickersheim of Johnsburg, IL, and Kevin (Michelle) Marrs of Crystal Lake, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his half-sister, Donna and Debbie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; his sisters, Claudia and Dorothy; and his half-brother, James.
Services will be private at this time.
Memorials may be made in George's memory to an animal shelter of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 13, 2020