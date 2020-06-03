George B. WhitingBorn: August 10, 1927; in McHenry, ILDied: May 30, 2020; in Richmond, ILGeorge B. Whiting, 92, of Richmond, IL, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.He was born in McHenry, IL on August 10, 1927, a son of the Edwin and Bertha (Baldwin) Whiting.He was married to Carolyn Oswald on Oct. 29, 1949, at St. Joseph's Church in Richmond. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Richmond and served as an usher for many years.He attended the University of IL for three years, then entered the building trade, working as a carpenter for several contractors, then was self-employed for 30 years.He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1/C in WW II. He was a member of Paul C. Hoffman American Legion Post # 253 in Richmond for over 73 years.He was a Village trustee for several years, a Little League Coach and enjoyed bowling.George is survived by his wife Carolyn; three daughters, Linda Whiting, of Richmond, IL; Theresa (Stephen) Brems, of Geneva, IL; Laurie (Gary) Padjen, of Mahomet, IL; four sons David Whiting, of Richmond, IL; Dale (Lynda) Whiting, of Johnsburg, IL; Patrick Whiting, of South Bend, IN; Brian (Suzanne) Whiting, of Evanston, IL; 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded by a grandson Andy Whiting,seven sisters and two brothers.Due to the coronavirus situation at this time, a celebration of life will be at a later date.