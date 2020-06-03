George B. Whiting
Born: August 10, 1927; in McHenry, IL
Died: May 30, 2020; in Richmond, IL
George B. Whiting, 92, of Richmond, IL, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born in McHenry, IL on August 10, 1927, a son of the Edwin and Bertha (Baldwin) Whiting.
He was married to Carolyn Oswald on Oct. 29, 1949, at St. Joseph's Church in Richmond. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Richmond and served as an usher for many years.
He attended the University of IL for three years, then entered the building trade, working as a carpenter for several contractors, then was self-employed for 30 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1/C in WW II. He was a member of Paul C. Hoffman American Legion Post # 253 in Richmond for over 73 years.
He was a Village trustee for several years, a Little League Coach and enjoyed bowling.
George is survived by his wife Carolyn; three daughters, Linda Whiting, of Richmond, IL; Theresa (Stephen) Brems, of Geneva, IL; Laurie (Gary) Padjen, of Mahomet, IL; four sons David Whiting, of Richmond, IL; Dale (Lynda) Whiting, of Johnsburg, IL; Patrick Whiting, of South Bend, IN; Brian (Suzanne) Whiting, of Evanston, IL; 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded by a grandson Andy Whiting,seven sisters and two brothers.
Due to the coronavirus situation at this time, a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.