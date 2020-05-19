George Byron Hopper
Born: born November 9, 1933
Died: May 16, 2020
George Byron Hopper, life-long resident of Crystal Lake, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 86.
He was born November 9, 1933 in Elgin, the son of the late Floyd B. and Ruth E. (nee Holm) Hopper.
George proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a Korean War veteran. Following his service he began his career with Northern Illinois Gas Company and retired in the early 90's. After his retirement, George and his wife Mary opened a small coffee shop, Early Edition, that serviced many commuters in downtown Crystal Lake. In his retirement, George enjoyed spending time with family, working out with friends and attending his grandkids' athletic events. He was an avid sports fan of the Chicago franchises.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary, George is survived by his children, Bryan (Melanie) Hopper and Beth (Geoff) Stephens; his grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Danny and Ally; his sister, Carolyn (Brett) Bode; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved feline companion, Sox.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Lane, Woodstock, IL 60098.
Services will be held privately for family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.