George D Rudder



Born: May 29th, 1968



Died: April 25th 2019



George D Rudder, of Oakwood Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his bedside at Centegra Hospital in McHenry, Il on Thursday, April 25th 2019 at 6:10 p.m. at the age of 50.



George is survived by his loving wife, Shanie (DeMonte) Rudder and his three adored children, Zachary Rudder, Dayna Rudder and Emily Rudder. He was born in Chicago, the son of Robert and Mary Rudder both of Arkansas.



He is survived by both parents and his siblings, Robin Rudder Vore, Belvidere, Mary Rudder, Woodstock, Jacqueline Rudder Tant, Paragould AR, and his only brother, Charles F Rudder also of Paragould AR. To list all the nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews would require reams of paper.



George was a managing partner at Albert J Wagner & Son, LLC. He was a talented sheet metal designer whose latest works were The Executive Mansion (Springfield, IL) and the Wintrust Bank in Hyde Park, IL. George was passionate about the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Bulls. He loved to play his guitar and spend time with his family.



Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. Saturday May 4th, 2019 with the service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, The Historic Church at 178 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.



In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry www.clfoodpantry.org. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 2, 2019