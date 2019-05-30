Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
(847) 458-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
1415 W. Algonquin Road
Algonquin, IL 60102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE OGUREK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE F. OGUREK


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GEORGE F. OGUREK Obituary
George F. Ogurek

Born: April 2, 1935; in Lubin, WI

Died: May 25, 2019; in Rockford, IL

George F. "Jeo" Ogurek age 84, of Harvard, Illinois passed away on May 25, 2019 in Rockford, Illinois.

He was born in Lubin (Taylor County) Wisconsin, on April 2, 1935 to George and Victoria Ogurek.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Carl) Heck and his grandson, Michael Figarelli and his dear friend-other daughter, Gena Pace.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ogurek (Kolovrat) and his mother-in-law, Catherine Kolovrat and was one of many siblings.

George enjoyed gardening, was an avid bird watcher, a Chicago Cubs Fan and enjoyed watching old westerns and listening to country music.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with a memorial service at 12 noon at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. Cremation Private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to George's family to cover his funeral expenses. Online condolences may be directed to willowfh.com or for more information please call: (847) 458-1700
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin
Download Now