George F. Ogurek



Born: April 2, 1935; in Lubin, WI



Died: May 25, 2019; in Rockford, IL



George F. "Jeo" Ogurek age 84, of Harvard, Illinois passed away on May 25, 2019 in Rockford, Illinois.



He was born in Lubin (Taylor County) Wisconsin, on April 2, 1935 to George and Victoria Ogurek.



He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Carl) Heck and his grandson, Michael Figarelli and his dear friend-other daughter, Gena Pace.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ogurek (Kolovrat) and his mother-in-law, Catherine Kolovrat and was one of many siblings.



George enjoyed gardening, was an avid bird watcher, a Chicago Cubs Fan and enjoyed watching old westerns and listening to country music.



A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, with a memorial service at 12 noon at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin/Lake in the Hills. Cremation Private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to George's family to cover his funeral expenses. Online condolences may be directed to willowfh.com or for more information please call: (847) 458-1700 Published in the Northwest Herald on May 30, 2019