Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
11008 Church St.
Huntley, IL
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
11008 Church St.
Huntley, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
11008 Church St.
Huntley, IL
George H. Cumpata

George H. Cumpata Obituary
George H. Cumpata

Born: July 10, 1951; in Elgin, IL

Died: October 25, 2019; in Flint, MI

George H. Cumpata, 68, of Elgin passed away suddenly on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Flint, MI while helping family. He was born July 10, 1951 in Elgin, the eldest son of Frank and Rosebud Cumpata. George had a fulfilling career as CPA and Managing Partner at Gleeson Sklar Sawyers & Cumpata, which later merged with Plante Moran. He fathered four beautiful daughters and married Pamela Hoffman on November 8, 2003. George enjoyed traveling and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. After his retirement in 2012, the two purchased a second home in Charleston, South Carolina where George spent much of his time. He perfected woodworking and spent a lot of time in his wood shops both in Elgin and South Carolina building pieces for the ones he loved. George was the patriarch of the family. He was a force to be reckoned with. He was stubborn and strong, extremely intelligent, charismatic, and logical. George loved his wife, kids, and grandkids more than anything. He was a selfless man who cared for and loved so many and spent his last moments doing just that.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosebud Cumpata, as well as his Father-in-law, Howard Hoffman.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Cumpata, Mother-in-law, Bernice Hoffman, and four daughters, Keri (Shawn) Chandler, Karen (Alex) Aschoff, Kelly (Patrick) Husk, and Kristina (Brent) Daily. George has 9 grandchildren, Bennett Chandler (11), Teagan Husk (9), Cooper Chandler (8), Aiden Aschoff (8), Hunter Aschoff (5), Brielle Husk (5), Colt Chandler (4), Quinn Chandler (4), and Emmerson Aschoff (9 months). Also surviving are George's 8 siblings, Frances (Pat) Mitchell, Valerie Cumpata, Mary (Steve) Ahart, Trudy Whitmire, Jeffery (Susan) Cumpata, Theresa (Larry) Ott, Thomas (Carol) Cumpata, and Paul (Maria) Cumpata; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church 11008 Church St. in Huntley. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday 9:00 AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow at Hampshire Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Big Brothers & Big Sisters of McHenry County or Ronald McDonald House, Chicago. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
