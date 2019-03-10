George Joseph Nejmeh



Born: July 18, 1934



Died: February 17, 2019



George Joseph Nejmeh, born July 18, 1934 in Paterson, New Jersey, died February 17, 2019 in Washington D.C. He served in The United States Air Force during the Korean War serving in Japan. George resided in Clifton, New Jersey with his family until 1977 and Crystal Lake, Illinois until February of 2017. George spent the last 2 years living in White Plains, Maryland. Mr. Nejmeh was a Professional Electrical Engineer and Risk Management Professional working in New York City and through-out the United States. He was an avid and devoted Catholic, spent many years Coaching Little League Baseball, Girls softball, Western Division football and Indian guides. He was a gifted fund raiser and volunteer at the Clifton Men's & Boys Club of America, the VFW, The Salvation Army and the Knights of Columbus. He loved Notre Dame Football, where he attended many games in South Bend, Indiana. He was a plethora of knowledge and a man ahead of his time focusing on the environment, recycling and composting from the early 60's and lived with exuberant energy up to the last minutes of his life.



George was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe Arellin Nejmeh; and son, Thomas Christopher Nejmeh. He is survived by his children, Patricia Nejmeh-Martinez (Gerardo Martinez), Mark Nejmeh (Maureen Nejmeh), Monica Nejmeh Hall (Joe Hall), George Nejmeh (Beulah Gillett), Teresa Nejmeh Lindahl (Daniel Lindahl) and Heidi Nejmeh. His Grandchildren, Lindsay Nejmeh Ben-Yosef (Eldar Ben Yosef), Abby Benedetti (Leandro Benedetti), Brittany Brodeur (David Brodeur), Gerardo J. Martinez (Jessica Menodoza Uriol), Alexander Martinez (Dana Martinez), Alyssa Nejmeh, Charles Hall (Marisela Garcia), Daniel Lindahl, Tricia Nejmeh, Kelly Evans-Pringle (Adam Evans-Pringle), Brooke Nejmeh, Bridget Nejmeh, Brady Nejmeh, Devane Retreage and Darcel Retreage. Great grandchildren, Lucas Benedetti, Cristiano Benedetti, Nicolas Benedetti, Mariano Martinez, Bella Brodeur, Amara Retreage and Izyan Retreage.



He will be sorely missed by all of them; however his legacy will live on.



George Nejmeh's ashes will be laid to rest on July 20, 2019 with his wife Guadalupe in a private ceremony at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetary in Elwood, IL. A memorial luncheon will be held March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mountainside Inn 509 Hazel Street, Clifton, New Jersey and July 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Four Colonies Clubhouse 680 Cress Creek Lane, Crystal lake, IL.



Donations to the Veteran Administration Hospital or The Fisher House Foundation; 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20851 in his name are welcomed. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2019