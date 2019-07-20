George J. W. Smith,



Born:October 5, 1945; Chicago, IL



Died: July 17, 2019; Rockford, IL



George J. W. Smith, Lieutenant Colonel, Ret. U.S. Army, age 73, of Addison, IL and Delavan, WI, formerly of McHenry County, passed away at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford on July 17, 2019, with his beloved wife by his side. He was born on October 5, 1945 to James and Violet (Haerle) Smith in Chicago. George was united in marriage to Jo Lanta Bulat in Rosemont, IL on September 4, 2001.



Raised in Wonder Lake, George played football for and attended McHenry High School. After graduation in 1963, he was called to duty to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During the span of his 25-year military career, he attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. George held office in the Cook County Circuit Court as a judge from 1995 until his retirement from the position in 2002.



He is survived by his wife, Jo Lanta; and his son, Peter Smith.



In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Gary.



Friends and neighbors are invited to visit with George's family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL. Visitation resumes the following morning from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Full Military Honors will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Johnsburg, IL.



