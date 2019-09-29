|
George K. Klinger
Born: July 5, 1966
Died: September 10, 2019
George K. Klinger, 53, of Algonquin passed away on September 10, 2019 while riding his motorcycle which was one of his favorite things to do. He was born in Maywood, IL on July 5, 1966 to George and Carol (nee Barr) Klinger.
George met Deborah Kross when she was fifteen years old. They were together for thirty four years, married for twenty two. They had two children, Kenneth and Amethyst.
George loved working on his truck, camping and helping others. He was very ambitious and sometimes completed his projects. His family and friends were most important to him and he was always in their corner. George was authentic to a fault and always did what he thought was right.
He was the go-to guy at work. He had over 32 years at Fellowes Brands in Itasca working his way up from the line all the way to maintenance technician.
George is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Ken and Amy; father, George W. Klinger; sisters, Jeannette (Scott) Boehmer and Diana (Richard) West; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol.
Please join the family for a memorial visitation on Thursday, October 10, from 4-9 pm at Light of Christ Church, 100 Hanson Rd., Algonquin. Memorial service will follow on Friday morning at 10 am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, all donations will be put towards a Motorcycle Run in George's name in 2020.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, 2019