George Kent Walkington

George Kent Walkington Obituary
George Kent Walkington

George Kent Walkington passed away at 93 years of age on November 26th.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 73 years; Lura Bennett Walkington, four sons; Dane, Bill (Cindy), Tod (Deb), Rob (Kathi), two sisters; Peggy Plimmer, Barb Marky, eleven grandchildren, a dozen great grandchildren and a plethora of nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Olivine and Howard Walkington and six siblings; Howard, Bob, Glenn, Caryl Clarke, Lois Hansen and Shirley Scheele.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
