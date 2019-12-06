|
George Kent Walkington
George Kent Walkington passed away at 93 years of age on November 26th.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 73 years; Lura Bennett Walkington, four sons; Dane, Bill (Cindy), Tod (Deb), Rob (Kathi), two sisters; Peggy Plimmer, Barb Marky, eleven grandchildren, a dozen great grandchildren and a plethora of nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Olivine and Howard Walkington and six siblings; Howard, Bob, Glenn, Caryl Clarke, Lois Hansen and Shirley Scheele.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 6, 2019