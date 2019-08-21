|
George Leverence, Jr.
Born: March 11, 1931; in in Chicago, IL
Died: August 16, 2019; in Spring Grove, IL
George Leverence, Jr., age 88, of Spring Grove, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. George was born on March 11, 1931 in Chicago to George, Sr. and Frances (Cebulski) Leverence. On June 7, 1958 he married his lifelong sweetheart, Margaret E. Zarbock.
Born and raised in Chicago, George was a 1949 graduate of Tilden High School. He also attended Illinois Institute of Technology. George was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After his discharge from the service George started his career as an agent for State Farm Insurance in Gurnee, retiring after 33 years.
A true family man, George loved spending time with his family and would drop everything to help those he loved. He loved fishing, especially in Canada. There was nothing his hands could not accomplish, from crafting, gardening, to building his own airplane, a Volmer Amphibian. He was also a lifelong member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association)
George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marge; his children, Diane (Curt) Franke, Jeffrey Leverence, Lori (Ken) Jensen, Caryn Rothschild; grandchildren, Danielle, Chad (Antonette), Eric, Morgan, Leah, Anna, Tyler, Troy, Mitchell, Lilia; great grandchildren, Sophia, Isaac; brothers, Leonard (Kathy), Thomas (Betty) Leverence and many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Celi Jensen; and brothers, Robert, Richard Leverence.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
Memorials to , 8430 W. Bryan Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 21, 2019