George McCoy
George McCoy was the beloved husband of Sheryl (nee Jones); loving father of Steve (Kelly), the late Brian (Melissa) and Brandon (Ali); cherished grandfather of Savanah, Kylie, Kelsie, Gavin, Connor and Maizie; dear brother of Pearlie and the late Lacie, Kirk, Ruby and Walter; and fond uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Fannie (nee Blankenship) and Joe McCoy.
George loved working with his hands. He was a plumber, electrician and woodworker. He was big into drag racing with his red 1962 Chevy.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, McHenry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.
For funeral information call 847-526-2115
