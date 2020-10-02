1/1
George Michael Chianakas
1925 - 2020
George Michael Chianakas

George Michael "Mike" Chianakas passed away on September 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Mike was born in Pontiac, Illinois to Greek immigrants, Michael and Sophia Chianakas. The proud owner of Michael's Sweet Shop, Mike's father instilled a strong work ethic in Mike and his two siblings, James and Maria. Mike was a natural athlete and received sixteen letters throughout his high school career, participating in all four sports: baseball, basketball, football, and track. World War II beckoned; he left his beloved Illinois and joined the Navy where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. In 1946, Mike returned home and was recruited to play football and basketball for Bradley University but soon realized he was happiest on the court. He was a proud member of the Bradley Braves as he helped them rank number two in the nation in 1950. Mike met his wife Sophie Giannopulos in 1947, married her in 1949, and eventually had four children: Mark, Gary, Jeff, and Layna. All the fame of his basketball days did not, however, compare to his accomplishments in YMCA work. Mike began his career with the organization in 1955 in Peoria, Illinois,then moved to Canton for twelve years, and eventually Freeport for nineteen years. He loved his forty-acre "Land" in Canton, where he enjoyed the outdoors, bird-watching, and fishing for large-mouth bass from the heavily stocked lake.

Mike will be remembered for his love of his Sophie and his pride of his children, as well as his easy smile, and generous spirit.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Sophie, in 2001.

He is survived by his brother James, his sister Maria, children Mark (Dori), Gary (Karen), Jeff (Sheila), and Layna (Elie), as well as nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. May his memory be eternal.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there is a restriction of 50 people allowed to attend the services. Visitation, Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery, Oakbrook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Mike's honor to Habitat for Humanity, www.habitat.org/support.

Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 2, 2020
Lana, may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. So sorry for your loss.
Jill (Auer) Bryden
October 1, 2020
" Mike " Was Absolutely An Outstanding Person. Sincere Condolences To His Entire Family !
Larry Warren
Friend
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rose Bayee
Friend
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
October 1, 2020
So many great Canton memories. Mike WAS the YMCA. Gave me confidence when he just stood at the end of the gymnastics mat to spot if needed. Thinking of the whole family. You should all be proud of the well respected man your dad was. With sympathy, Janet (Wertman) Krulac.
Janet Krulac
Friend
October 1, 2020
Mr.Chinakas, “Mike”, was my most important mentor in my life along with my mom and dad. I will forever have a debt of gratitude to him for listening to me and always caring any being a spiritual mountain. He was a disciple among us. Forever loved and appreciated.
Randy Ems
Friend
October 1, 2020
George was a good man I aiways enjoyed his company. Very friendly and he loved to share his thoughts with you.
Dean Elipas
Family
