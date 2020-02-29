|
|
George Michael Wright
George Michael Wright, 65, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
He was united in marriage to Karyn Murphy on June 8, 1988 in Chatsworth, IL. He attended St. Thomas Catholic Church in Crystal Lake and worked for Pillarhouse USA, Inc. in Elk Grove.
George was the loving husband of Karyn Wright; cherished father of Kari (Jacob) Palmisano, Bobby (Holly) Bates, Jr., Timothy (Nicole) Bates, Sr., Jeffrey (Natalie) Bates, Jr., Christopher (Cheyenne) Wright, and Kasey (Joshua) Wright; beloved Papa of 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; son of Joan Wright; bother to, Pat Wolfe, Terry Wright, Linda Kuemmel, John Wright and Andy Wright.
George was preceded in death by his father, Eugene L. Wright â€œGenoâ€; and son, Allen Bates.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 29, 2020